Xiaomi will launch new Redmi smartwatch this Thursday

Redmi, one of Xiaomi’s main sub-brands, will present a new smart watch on Thursday (26). The information was revealed in a teaser posted on the Weibo social network by Lu Weibing, brand manager.

The executive published in his profile on the social network an image of a watch with a tower, similar to the one we have in the British Parliament building in London.

The image plays a joke with the caption present in the image. According to the description provided by Redmi, the new wearable will be considerably light. In addition, the teaser suggests that the product will feature a square screen and a variant with a gold bracelet.

Mi Watch Lite?

The company did not provide additional clues about the product to be launched, but some rumors already point to what should be the new smartwatch from Redmi. According to the GSM Arena, the company is supposed to launch a renamed edition of Mi Watch Lite.

Xiaomi’s smart watch recently appeared on the FCC registry and, although not yet official, has already had specifications revealed. The product has a 1.41 ” color screen, water resistance, GPS and cardiac sensor, in addition to a 230 mAh battery.

In addition to presenting a new smart watch, the manufacturer will also launch the Redmi Note 9 line in China tomorrow. Although not yet available in the brand’s homeland, cell phones are already sold globally, including in Brazil.



