Xiaomi Will Launch New Redmi Smart TVs on September 22

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is about to announce a new generation of smart TVs for the Indian audience, which is one of the brand’s main markets. The new Redmi Smart TVs are expected to be presented next Wednesday (22) during a conference.

Unlike Xiaomi’s own new TVs, which are OLED and optimized for consoles, the independent subsidiary focuses on cost-effectiveness by offering quality features at a reduced price. According to the warm-up website for the event, models must be 32″ and 43″.

Sound quality and immersion is guaranteed by Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X technologies, which take advantage of the 20W speakers that integrate the TVs. The Vivid Picture Engine imaging technology guarantees visuals with brightness intensity and color accuracy on LED panels.

The operating system that comes with the devices is Android 11, and the models have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Like other models in the Redmi lineup, Xiaomi’s new Smart TVs should be restricted to the Indian market, with exclusive sales on local Amazon and on the manufacturer’s official website.