Xiaomi Will Have A Different MIUI For Redmi Devices

Xiaomi: Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi will make a strategic modification in upcoming updates to MIUI, the custom Android interface that the company maintains in its catalog.

According to a post by a leak expert on the Chinese social network Weibo, Digital Chat Station, the Redmi line models will be affected. The changes haven’t been explained, but the goal seems to involve adding “some branding elements” — like icons and other visual identifiers to more clearly differentiate it from traditional MIUI.

Thus, the current two independent subsidiaries of Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi, would have their own visual elements that would make it clear to the consumer that this is a different device from the manufacturer’s traditional ones. For now, however, none of the parties involved has spoken out about the release and the news should be seen as a rumor.

Constantly expanding

The company is currently in the process of testing the stable version of MIUI with Android 12, as well as preparing to release MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. The manufacturer also carried out a reorganization in the nomenclature when retiring the models of the “Mi” family to further strengthen the company’s name.