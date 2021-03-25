Xiaomi: which phones will get Android 11 with MIUI 12

Xiaomi continues to expand the list of phones with MIUI 12 and is releasing the new version of the Android 11-based interface to more and more devices. The company has already brought the operating system update for several Mi line devices, in addition to sub-brand devices such as POCO and Redmi.

Android Central made a list of all the devices of the brand that will be covered with the update during the year. Some of the devices have already started to receive the update in a stable manner, just that the user searches for updates on his device to be able to download it.

This month, the company started releasing Android 11 on the POCO X3 NFC, which is already available in Brazil. The update first arrived in Europe and with some bugs, but the trend is that the experience will be more stable over time.

Since December last year, the manufacturer is also implementing Android 11 on models such as the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 and POCO F2 Pro. In early 2021, the update started to arrive on devices of the Redmi K30 line, Mi Note 10 and the Mi A3, which had some serious problems during the implementation of the system.

If you have an eye on a Xiaomi phone and want to know if the device is compatible with Android 11, check out the list below. The list includes all models confirmed by Xiaomi that have already received or will receive MIUI 12 based on the new version of Google’s operating system.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 9

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9A

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X2

POCO X3 NFC

POCO M2 Pro