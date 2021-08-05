Xiaomi Went To Samsung and Was The Biggest Cell Phone Company in June

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has tasted leadership in the global smartphone market for at least a month. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the brand was number one in industry sales during June 2021.

This is the first time that Xiaomi has surpassed the then leader Samsung and occupies the highest place on the podium.

In the last quarter, it left Apple behind and consolidated itself as the market leader — with a run that involves both the success of new models and changes in rivals, such as the departure of LG and the fall of Huawei.

Compared to the same month last year, the growth was 26%, higher than the others. However, it’s still too early to celebrate: the third quarter report could send positions back to their previous numbers.

Where are the rivals?

Provisionally runner-up, Samsung has slowed sales in recent months for a variety of reasons, from lower demand for the Galaxy S21 line to a reduction in Vietnam-made models, with production hampered by a greater severity of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

It’s also worth remembering that the brand has a large event scheduled for August 11, with the promise of launching new models such as the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 3.