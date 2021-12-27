Xiaomi Watch S1 And MIUI 13 Will Be Released This Tuesday

Xiaomi Watch S1: The launch of the Xiaomi 12 line is scheduled for this Tuesday (28). The news is that the Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch has just been confirmed for the same day. In a series of posts on the Chinese social network Weibo, the company revealed the launch of the smartwatch and confirmed the introduction of MIUI 13 and other products.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 has a round display and two buttons on the right side. Xiaomi didn’t provide details regarding the device’s hardware or software, but you can expect it to have improvements over its predecessors.

MIUI 13 and more

Another reason to follow tomorrow’s launch is the MIUI 13, which in addition to the mobile interface will also be accompanied by the MIUI 13 Pad, aimed at tablets. The Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones will already come with the new version of the integrated interface. Finally, other items that will be part of the event will be the brand’s new wireless headphones and the new tablet Mi Pad 5 Pro — which should come with the MIUI 13 Pad installed.