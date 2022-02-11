Xiaomi Wants To Take Apple’s Place In The Top-Of-The-Line Market

Xiaomi will intensify smartphone marketing and production efforts in the high-end sector, and sees Apple as the rival to beat. At least that’s the expectation of the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, who published a statement on the subject on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Jun announced that Xiaomi will expand competition against Apple in this segment globally and “in terms of products and experience” – something necessary because, according to the executive, the elite cellphone sector is “a war of life and death” . One of the strategies used should be the presence in physical stores, from large establishments to kiosks.

At the end of 2021, the brand introduced the Xiaomi 12 line to the market. At least in the first half of this year, this should be the main asset of the brand against the rival.

Intense fight

Xiaomi’s main goal is to become China’s top brand in the high-end sector within three years, something that could be possible if it continues to inherit Huawei’s old user base.

After losing the Android license during the trade war against the US government and plummeting in and out of China, the manufacturer saw a good part of users switch to other local or international manufacturers.

Currently, Xiaomi alternates between the second and third position in the number of smartphones sold worldwide, behind the leader Samsung and disputing the position against Apple itself.