Xiaomi wants to surpass Apple and Huawei in sales

Xiaomi is looking for the top of the smartphone industry in 2021. According to information from Asia Nikkei, the company plans to spend Apple and Huawei on selling cell phones during the next year, with the forecast of more than 240 million devices. marketed.

According to the details brought by the publication, Xiaomi is stepping up mobile phone manufacturing for the next fiscal year. The company would have obtained a $ 4 billion investment to expand its business during 2021.

While Asia Nikkei’s estimates suggest that Xiaomi wants to produce 240 million cell phones in 2021, some sources suggest that the number may be higher. According to speculation, the company would target the sale of up to 300 million smartphones during the next fiscal year, but the goal may be too high for the current market situation, which is still suffering from the pandemic.

On Samsung’s tail

Xiaomi is in third place, having overtaken Apple last quarter, ranking among the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world today. The production scale predicted by the company for 2021 exceeds numbers currently achieved by Apple and Huawei, which could elevate the company to the position of vice-leader in the cell phone industry.

If Xiaomi’s projections are realized, the company will go head to head with Samsung. The South Korean manufacturer is still sovereign in the smartphone market when it comes to the number of devices sold.

Xiaomi plans to expand its business and invest in equipment before its rivals end up gaining more space globally. It now remains to be seen whether suppliers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek will be able to meet the high demands of the Chinese company, since the industry has not yet overcome the problems brought about by the pandemic.

Xiaomi’s next big launch is the Mi 11 smartphone line, which will be one of the first to bring the Snapdragon 888 chip to the market.



