Xiaomi wants to become the smartphone market leader by 2024

Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, said the Chinese giant wants to become the world leader in the smartphone market by 2024.

Also during the event celebrating the tenth anniversary of the disclosure of the company’s first device, the Mi 1, Jun recalled that this expectation arose in 2014, a year in which he promised to reach the position within a decade.

Founded 11 years ago, Xiaomi figured as the world’s largest mobile phone provider at the end of June 2021, but at the end of the quarter, it was overtaken by Samsung. Still, it is determined to, in addition to consolidating the space it occupies, recover the podium, expanding its operations – which are not modest.

Investment diversification

Even surpassed by the South Korean competitor, in the second quarter of this year Xiaomi conquered the first place in Europe and in over 20 countries and regions of the planet. It will even start betting on other sectors, since Jun has suggested the company’s intention to dedicate US$ 10 billion to the development of electric vehicles.

Its investments to build its own ecosystem focused on creating various electronic products have also grown in recent times.