Xiaomi: Users Report Screen Touch Recognition Failure

Xiaomi: Some cell phone models from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi are experiencing constant errors in recognizing touches on the screen. The original complaint came from the specialized portal XDA Developers, and the website’s writer was one of the victims of the failure.

Journalist Adam Conway even recorded a video to show what happened in practice: the device does not record most of the browsing attempts and even misinterprets some actions, opening menus and windows erroneously.

Apparently, the fault lies in the recognition of the touch and slide command on the display, impairing navigation. According to Adam, the case happened on a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra after upgrading to MIUI 12.0.2.

Affected Cell Phones

It appears that not all devices have the flaw — on the contrary, only a select group of users seem to have fallen victim to the problems. According to a survey on the site, the following smartphones had the same error: Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 9S.

Previous suspicions were about the malfunction of protective films, but this hypothesis was rejected, as some devices without the additional layer of protection also registered the same errors.

For now, Xiaomi has not commented on the matter or suggested a way to alleviate the problem.