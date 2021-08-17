Xiaomi to Open Five New Physical Stores in Brazil

Xiaomi is going to open another five physical stores in Brazil. In an expansion process, the company should open, as of September, two units in Rio de Janeiro, one in Curitiba, one in Bahia and one more in São Paulo. The company stated that it must carry out “special actions for each store”, focused on the brand’s consumers, such as the distribution of gifts.

Xiaomi’s new physical stores will open in the following locations:

Rio de Janeiro: BarraShopping (September 9th to 12th) and ParkJacarepaguá (November 18th)

Curitiba: ParkShoppingBarigui (September)

São Paulo: MorumbiShopping (October)

Bahia: Salvador Shopping (“soon”)

For the special actions that are planned, Xiaomi cites that it is “based on precautionary measures” against the covid-19 pandemic. Luciano Barbosa, head of the project at Xiaomi Brasil, says that fans who can be received at the venues will need to make appointments. They also set aside a “comfortable” time for them to visit the stores.

Other measures include highlighting information about the use of face masks, the presence of alcohol gel for cleaning and a space for those who schedule a time to wait. Inside the stores, the flow must respect the amount of people and space in each. “The products will also be properly sanitized,” says Barbosa.

To enter the stores, employees must also perform cleaning and temperature measurement of consumers. The company also cites that this format should extend for at least four days, “depending on the interest of each location”.

gaining more space

Highlighting the two years since Xiaomi’s return to Brazil, Barbosa also recalled that the brand brought seven smartphones and more than 100 products, in general, at the beginning. Currently, 33 smartphones and more than 500 products have been launched. In June, Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the world’s leading mobile phone brand; currently, the brand ranks second globally.

About the Brazilian market, with the departure of LG, he says that the company has filled the gap that was left to the brand’s partners. He cites that “partners [such as retailers] came to us, due to this gap that has been forming, because there are still [LG] devices on the market, on tables and shelves.”

He reinforces that the brand “has been acting, yes, in the supply of products to make up this market gap”, while managing to meet this demand. However, the executive reinforces that Xiaomi “is in favor of a more open market, so that we have as much choice as possible”. With the expansion, Xiaomi now has seven physical stores in Brazil, including the first two in SP.