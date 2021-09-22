Xiaomi To Launch New Civi Line of Mid-Range Smartphones

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi will unveil a new line of smartphones in the coming days. It is the “Civi” family of mobile devices, with announcement scheduled for next Monday (27) during a conference in China.

According to a company publication on the Weibo social network, the “Civi” line will be focused on diversified and fashion design, in addition to bringing innovative imaging technologies.

The event’s promotional poster, however, does not provide any details about the devices. The teaser just brings up the hands image making the “C” and “V” signs.

What to expect?

Rumors identified by the Android Central website suggest that the “Civi” family will be a replacement for the CC lineup of mid-range smartphones. These models were launched in 2019 and include the Mi CC9 Pro, the company’s first device with a 108 MP sensor.

Globally, they were renamed as part of other more popular lines: this phone in question became the Mi Note 10, for example. The same standard can be adopted by the new family, whose nomenclature may be restricted to the Chinese market.

The “Civi” can be opened with two devices. The first with a 6.55″ AMOLED screen and 90 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a 64 MP camera and a Snapdragon 778G or 780G chip. The second would have a periscopic lens with a 5x zoom and better technical specifications.