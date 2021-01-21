Xiaomi, the robot that swept the panel in Brazil for $ 3,679

Expanding its product portfolio in Brazil, Xiaomi announced, on Wednesday (20), the launch of the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop, a robot vacuum cleaner capable of sweeping and wiping alone in different environments, similar to the POWERbot-E Samsung’s VR5000. It can be controlled by the Mi Home app and has several features.

With 8 centimeters in height and in a disk format, the novelty has 15 high precision sensors, also allowing the exchange of the cloth and side brush, both removable. According to the manufacturer, a single load guarantees the cleaning of an area of ​​120 m².

Also according to Xiaomi, when the 2,600 mAh battery reaches 20%, the device automatically goes to the charging base, requiring up to four hours for the maximum capacity to be recovered. In addition, its height allows it to sanitize difficult to reach spaces, such as under beds and furniture.

Features and availability

Customized settings for the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop are part of the range of options offered by the application, available for Android and iOS, such as restricting your passage through certain areas – such as places where animals do their business.

Monitoring the progress of tasks is another possibility, as the solution records everything you do in detail. Also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, the smart device is made of ABS plastic and has an ARM Cortex – A7 processor (quad-core 1.8 GHz). It consumes 40 watts of energy, and its connectivity is through an IEEE 802.11b / g / n 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi card.

Accompanying a mop with integrated water tank, side brush, a filter, a Brazilian standard A / C power cable and a charging base, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop can be found in the official Xiaomi store for R $ 3,679.99 .

The price is not far from that practiced by other manufacturers, such as iRobot, whose combo Robot Vacuum Roomba 614 and Robot Passa Pano Braava jet 240 (the simplest) costs from R $ 3,327.08.