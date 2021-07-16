Xiaomi Takes Second Place In The Global Smartphone Market

Xiaomi is in second place, ranking second in the global smartphone market as of the second quarter of 2021. According to the report of Canalys, the market share of the Chinese manufacturer in this period was 17 percent. While Samsung maintains its top position with 19 percent, Apple is in third place with 14 percent.

Oppo and Vivo within BBK were the manufacturers that completed the top five with their 10% market share. While all of the top five companies have managed to increase their sales, the increase in Xiaomi is more impressive. The Chinese manufacturer sold 83 percent more phones compared to the second quarter of 2020. While Samsung increased sales by 15 percent, this increase rate was only 1 percent in Apple.

Ben Stanton, head of research at Canalys, said: “Xiaomi sales outside of China are increasing. The average selling price of the company’s phones is 40% lower than Samsung and 75% lower than Apple. Therefore, it is important for Xiaomi to increase the sales of high-end devices such as the Mi 11 Ultra.”

We've moved up one more spot! Just in from @Canalys, we are now the 2nd largest smartphone brand worldwide in terms of shipments. This amazing milestone couldn't have been achieved without our beloved Mi Fans! #NoMiWithoutYou RT with ✌️from your Xiaomi smartphone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kKfuTK8K7J — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 15, 2021

According to data from Canalys, the global smartphone market grew by 12 percent in the previous quarter. The increase in sales of many smartphone manufacturers seems to be due to the gap left by Huawei. Although the Chinese manufacturer overtook Apple in 2019, things were tough for Huawei due to US sanctions. Xiaomi seems to stand out among those who benefit from this situation.