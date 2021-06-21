Xiaomi Studios Is The New Cellphone Brand Movie Producer

Xiaomi Studios: Earlier this week, Xiaomi created a profile of his new film studio, Xiaomi Studios, on the Weibo social network. The initiative aims to explore and encourage the creation of content with the brand’s mobile devices. Some short films, such as the Night and Day series, are already available on YouTube and on the company’s website.

Xiaomi’s film studio seeks to bring in diverse film creators, such as the Brazilian Eduardo Ohara, to develop new forms of narrative that explore the unique characteristics of mobile content.

Xiaomi Studios is also betting on the accessibility of content production with the “Xiaomi Creator Program”, which will offer tax incentives and the offer of smartphones for creators. However, the company has not yet released all the details of the service nor its worldwide availability.

Xiaomi Mi 11 is the darling of the studio

It seems that the Chinese giant is confident in the quality of its cameras, especially after the launch of the Mi 11 Ultra, which has a zoom of up to 120 times and the ISOCELL GN2 image sensor. Some of the studio’s movies, like Eduardo Ohara’s “A grande journey”, use the new top-of-the-line smartphone.

The company has yet to reveal a release schedule for the short films, so stay tuned for Xiaomi’s YouTube channel to follow “Mi Creators” productions.