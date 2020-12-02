Xiaomi should open its 1000th store with promotions

Despite promoting rapid expansion around the world, Xiaomi has also started to focus on its home country to expand the sale of smartphones. In addition, the company seeks to occupy the space that Huawei has left in receiving US sanctions.

Taking advantage of this renewed focus in China, Xiaomi announced on Wednesday (2) the opening of its 1000th Mi Home store in the country. According to the manufacturer, the opening event should happen next Sunday (6).

Xiaomi promises to its Mi Fans that the opening of the establishment should have several promotions, including a 10% discount on all products that will be on display. In addition, the company must distribute souvenirs to all customers.

Despite not being an innovative format, Mi Home is the type of store that has most advanced in China. That’s because Xiaomi sells its entire product ecosystem in one place.

In a Mi Home consumers can find the new Redmi Note 9 5G and other smart products from Xiaomi. Thus, it is possible to try the brand new refrigerator, sensors and even their televisions. Another highlight is that the store also allows the consumer to return the product without any stress within seven days.

During the launch event of the new Redmi Note 9 5G, Lu Weibing, general manager of the brand, said that Xiaomi should expand the number of physical stores throughout 2021. This is because the company needs to take its establishments to smaller cities and counties in the world. interior of China.



