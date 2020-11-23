Xiaomi shared the features of the Poco M3

Some of the features that will be presented with the Xiaomi Poco M3 have leaked to the internet a while ago. As the countdown for the promotion is approaching to the end, Poco has already officially announced some features of the phone.

The Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch screen. At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. The Poco M3 is Xiaomi’s first phone with a Snapdragon 662 processor.

A post made a large display of the design of the Poco M3. It is known that the smartphone will not visually share the same design as any other Xiaomi device. A 6000 mAh battery will provide the energy needed by the phone.

All the details about the Xiaomi Poco M3 will be revealed in a short time.



