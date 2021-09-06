Xiaomi Sets a Date For Its Next Mi 11T Launch Event

Xiaomi is one of the Chinese brands of reference for many. The company has known how to distinguish itself from the rest of the firms with an impressive diversification. It ranges from home automation, through household items to suitcases and backpacks. But we are going to stay with what interests us in this article which are the phones and that is that the firm has given clues as to when they will present their next Mi11T.

Next week Xiaomi has a new event

We are in September, a month in which great events are expected in the world of technology. Specifically, all those who have a smartphone or are aware of what their rivals do or, on the contrary, will present new proposals. But now we have to focus on the Xiaomi firm with the presentation of the next members of the Mi T family.

The firm has put a tweet in which it has put the exact date of the event, which is aimed at next week. Specifically, Xiaomi will have its event on September 15 and it does so by drawing attention to a very interesting point: fast charging. He has not yet advanced any details about it, so we will have to wait to know all the details of the new device.

Phones and more

Xiaomi’s tweet aims to inform users of the imminent arrival of their new phones, that’s a fact. It will do so on September 15, but it is not yet known how many members it will present exactly. If we look at the previous version, we could see a ‘base’ terminal next to another with more shortened features, the Lite, and the more powerful model that always bears the Pro surname. But what is intriguing is what it adds when it says “phones and plus”.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the firm has devices in many segments, even electric scooters. But it is still not known for sure what type of devices we will see next week at the event of the Chinese company. We have to wait and when the time comes we will see what it is, although for now everything seems related to batteries and charging times.