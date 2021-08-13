Xiaomi Sends ‘Thank You’ To Satellite Fans in Orbit

Chinese company Xiaomi has found an unusual way to thank fans of the electronics brand: the company is sending “thank you” to consumers in Morse code directly from a satellite that is orbiting the Earth.

Xiaomi also created a night sky photo contest to celebrate with fans. To participate, photos must be posted with the hashtag #StarrySkyForYou.

See below some images that are already participating in the competition:

The event takes place in a good phase of the company. In June, Xiaomi was the world’s leading smartphone sales brand, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. This week, Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, said the Chinese giant wants to become the world leader in the smartphone market by 2024.

