Xiaomi Sends ‘Thank You’ To Satellite Fans in Orbit

Chinese company Xiaomi has found an unusual way to thank fans of the electronics brand: the company is sending “thank you” to consumers in Morse code directly from a satellite that is orbiting the Earth.

A cool event is happening in Beijing! We are sending out a big "Thank you" to Xiaomi Fans through a satellite that will flicker Morse codes during its orbit! Join the celebration online by posting your best shots of the night sky with the hashtag #StarrySkyForYou! pic.twitter.com/aFXbJE7ugt — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 13, 2021

Xiaomi also created a night sky photo contest to celebrate with fans. To participate, photos must be posted with the hashtag #StarrySkyForYou.

See below some images that are already participating in the competition:

Missing this lovely view. I used to hang out in my balcony just to test the manual camera on #pocophonef1#Japan#StarrySkyForYou pic.twitter.com/WCFbkSCBPW — ensu (@ensumas) August 13, 2021

The event takes place in a good phase of the company. In June, Xiaomi was the world’s leading smartphone sales brand, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. This week, Lei Jun, CEO and founder of Xiaomi, said the Chinese giant wants to become the world leader in the smartphone market by 2024.