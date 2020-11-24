Xiaomi sends sword in invitation to launch Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9, scheduled to launch next Thursday (26) in China, has respectful marketing. Xiaomi, its developer, has created a lot of expectations for the next phone and its newest action is an invitation to launch the top of the line that comes with a real sword. The curious news was announced by Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing at Weibo.

The original post by Weibing shows in detail the invitation, which accompanies a letter and a large package holding the sword. In the letter, you can read the Redmi Note 9 logo, the catchphrase of the Three Musketeers and a popular saying. The theme confirms that the company’s new phone will come in three different models and will be called ‘Redmi Note 9 4G’, ‘Redmi Note 9 5G’, ‘Note 9 Pro 5G’, according to the Gizmo China website.

Redmi Note 9: what to expect?

According to the website Gizmo China, the most powerful version of the Redmi Note 9, the Pro 5G, will feature a 6.67 “IPS LCD screen, with Full HD + resolution and display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The set must be equipped with the Snapdragon 750G and battery with an autonomy of 4.820mAh, with fast charging of up to 33W. The device will have a set of 108 MP cameras, 3.5 mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

The intermediate version of the model, Redmi Note 9 5G, will have a screen in a slightly smaller size, of 6.53 “. It will have the new MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, with configurations of 4 and 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

The set of triple cameras is 48 MP, with a 13 MP for the front, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging of up to 22.5W.

The simplest version of the model, the Redmi Note 9 4G, will come with a Snapdragon 662, same set of 48 MP cameras and a 6,000 mAh battery, with fast charging for up to 18W. The devices have not yet arrived in Brazil.



