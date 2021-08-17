Xiaomi: See MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Compatible Mobile Phones

Xiaomi unveiled, last Tuesday (10), along with several new devices, the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, an improved Android interface that it will use in some of its electronics. This Monday (16), Gizmochina brought more details about the launch, stating that the UI will be available on 12 smartphones until the 27th of August.

According to the vehicle, an official company post on Mi Community China indicates that half of them started receiving the update on August 13th, Friday of last week, and that delivery for everyone will take place by the end of this month. Furthermore, it must be remembered that the forecast extends only to units in China.

Nothing is yet known about a global version or whether the devices will be the same. In any case, plans of the giant in her homeland often give hints of wider moves.

Check out the list of confirmed phones with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in China:

Mi MIX 4

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10S

Mi 10

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Pro

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Promises

According to big tech, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition brings fixes related to about 284 miscellaneous issues. The result of six months of dedication by its engineering teams, it does not introduce new features – even if it provides at least four new optimizations.

The Liquid Storage function, explains Xiaomi, is aimed at storage management, while Atomic Memory improves the use of RAM memory. Finally, Focus Calculation helps to reduce consumption and Intelligent Balance helps to balance hardware performance.