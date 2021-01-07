Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is a good investment?

Vacuum cleaners are a real “hand on the wheel” in household chores. No matter how much you sweep and wipe, there is always an unfortunate amount of dust left on the floor, which can later land on top of the furniture. To alleviate this problem, the best vacuum cleaner, without a doubt, is the robot vacuum cleaner.

Practicality with the robot vacuum cleaner

Vacuum cleaners are fantastic equipment to help us keep the house clean. And a robot vacuum cleaner does the job in an automated way, which brings more practicality to everyday life. Generally, just turn it on, wait for it to cover the entire area of ​​the room (or the house), and turn it off when the cleaning of the room is satisfactory.

But, if you are looking for the best robotic vacuum cleaner, that does all the work automatically, and without any intervention, you will need more advanced equipment.

In this product category, a premium robot vacuum cleaner offers several features that aim to facilitate the user’s life, in addition to raising the level of cleaning and adding value with more advanced features. And an excellent purchase option in the national market is the Roborock S50 model, from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Roborock S50 2nd Generation

The Roborock S50 is a vacuum cleaner that does all that basic floor cleaning service, but at a higher level than entry models. It also has extra features, such as being able to clean different types of dirt and ironing.

Intelligent System

Equipped with a leisure distance sensor system, the Roborock S50 is able to map the entire interior of your home, in 360 degrees and emitting 1800 pulses per second. It also has three processors that track your movements in real time and help you trace the most efficient route for cleaning. This allows the device to be able to go around objects and clean each area without leaving anything behind.

Extra sensors prevent the vacuum cleaner from getting stuck or falling off high floors or stairs.

There is also the Mi Home app, which allows you to control the vacuum cleaner even if you are away from home. Through the application, it is also possible to check the entire area covered by the Roborock S50. So you will have no doubts if he has not cleaned a certain room, for example.

Woke up in the morning and went to work in a hurry? Use the app to schedule different cleaning programs, based on different operating modes and also at different times. When you get home, you can take off your shoes and relax on the clean floor!

Want even more ease? This vacuum cleaner integrates with your smart home system, and can perform activities automatically. An example of this, is to trigger the cleaning whenever you leave the house.