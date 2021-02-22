Xiaomi reveals rear of Redmi K40 with Chinese star

The Redmi K40 will be launched soon by the Xiaomi sub-brand, and a new commercial revealed the rear of the smartphone. The image released on the social network Weibo shows the device in black, in the hand of Chinese star Wang Yibo.

The promotional material again shows the smartphone’s triple camera system, which was revealed in previous teasers. In addition, the new image also shows the finish of the device’s back, which has a different texture.

The Redmi K40 is expected to be released in two versions, but rumors suggest that both will bring the same design. In addition to the same similar rear, the devices reportedly will feature the same 6.67 ” screen with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, ensuring smooth gaming and content viewing.

K40 and K40 Pro

The most powerful model in the new line must be called K40 Pro and can have cutting edge specifications. The device must arrive with the Snapdragon 888 chip and also with a 108 MP camera.

The standard Redmi K40, on the other hand, should have some cuts in the specifications to guarantee a more attractive price. The speculation points that the device will leave aside the camera of 108 MP to adopt a main sensor with 64 MP.

In addition, the Redmi K40 should arrive with a processor that is not as powerful as the solution present in the Pro model. Speculation points that the device may bring a Qualcomm chip from the 700 line with support for 5G or the Snapdragon 870, updated version of the former top-of-the-line company, the Snapdragon 865.

Coming soon

The Redmi K40 smartphone line will be officially unveiled by the Xiaomi sub-brand this week. The devices will be presented at an event on Thursday, February 25.