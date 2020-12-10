Xiaomi reveals Mi Watch Lite; battery lasts 9 days

Xiaomi recently introduced the Mi Watch Lite, the company’s new smartwatch that features a design that resembles the Apple Watch and promises long battery life. The model is similar to the Redmi Watch, launched in November by the company’s sub-brand.

Mi Watch Lite features a 1.4-inch square screen, which makes the external look of the device similar to the Apple watch. The product also comes with a button on the side to control certain functions.

Like other wearables, the focus of the smart watch is exercise. The device has monitoring for more than ten physical activities and can also map sleep data.

The watch construction also includes a heart rate sensor. The device also has 5 ATM water resistance, ensuring operation during water sports.

In addition to mapping exercises, the smartwatch can also be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. Mirroring allows you to view notifications and send commands to your phone, including managing playing music and answering calls.

In terms of autonomy, the Mi Watch Lite manages up to nine days away from the outlet with moderate use. The 230 mAh battery also delivers about 10 hours with GPS active and sports functions in action.

Availability

Mi Watch Lite doesn’t have a release date yet. Xiaomi also did not reveal the price of the smart watch, but the product will be available in five colors: navy blue, ivory, black, pink and dark green.

Apparently, the device will be launched first in China and should reach the market with a value similar to the Redmi Watch, which sells for 299 yuan (approximately R $ 233 in direct conversion).



