Xiaomi responds to OnePlus with provocation

The holiday shopping season has begun and the main smartphone manufacturers continue to dispute customers on social networks. Therefore, some unusual situations can happen.

Taking advantage of the fact that the Indian consumer is looking for a new smartphone, OnePlus published an image where it promotes the OnePlus 8T 5G and gives that basic nudge at Apple. However, the company did not expect Xiaomi to respond to its tweet with another provocation.

The Chinese simply posted a message below “but why settle for less when you can have more? New Year. 108 MP resolution”. See below the company’s response:

In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus. #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/qvjTqEReSs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 22, 2020

In its response, Xiaomi released the new Mi 10T Pro. The device was recently launched in India, has powerful specifications and a price considered aggressive by Indian standards.

For now, OnePlus has not responded to Xiaomi’s provocation. Anyway, this type of interaction between companies happens from time to time and shows how competitive the smartphone market is.

What did you think of Xiaomi’s response? Do you prefer the OnePlus 8T 5G or the Mi 10T Pro? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.



