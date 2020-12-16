Xiaomi releases Kindle Oasis competitor, Mi Reader Pro

Xiaomi took another step into the e-reader market. After launching an ebook reader in 2019, the company recently introduced the Mi Reader Pro, a device that has advanced usage functions and rivals the Kindle Oasis, Amazon’s most complete solution for the book market.

While Xiaomi’s first e-reader bet on a compact design, the Mi Reader Pro follows another path. The product features a 7.8-inch e-ink screen with a pixel density of 330 ppi and LEDs that deliver 24 levels of illumination.

The product also features customization of the color tone of the display, but the great highlight of the product is a voice search function. The tool uses Xiao AI artificial intelligence to facilitate navigation and search for content on the e-reader.

Battery and storage

Inside, the Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB for storage. The device’s battery is 3,200 mAh and promises to deliver up to 70 days of use away from the outlet.

The product comes with a four-core processor and uses a system based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo, which is also used in the first Mi Reader. The solution supports popular file formats, including txt, epub, pdf and Word documents.

In terms of connections, the product has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Mi Reader Pro also goes a step beyond digital books and supports platforms known in China, such as messenger WeChat and search engine Baidu.

Pricing and availability

The Kindle Oasis rival is only available for purchase in China. The ebook reader can be found in e-commerces in the country costing CNY 1,299, about R $ 1,015, but some stores already offer discounts on the device.

In comparison, the Kindle Oasis can be purchased in Brazil for around R $ 1,090 through Amazon, which offers free shipping for the product.



