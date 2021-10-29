Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Unveiled With Oximeter And Biggest Screen In China

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2: After the success of the previous generation, Redmi Watch 2 was unveiled by Xiaomi along with the Redmi Note 11 line this Thursday (28). Entry-level model, the new version of the smart watch features major hardware upgrades.

Highlighted, the new smartwatch replaces the 1.4-inch LCD screen with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. Despite the relatively larger body, the wearable is lighter and weighs just 31 grams.

Redmi Watch 2 introduces a new set of features for monitoring user health. The biggest addition to the Xiaomi watch is the addition of the SpO2 sensor (oximeter) to monitor blood oxygen levels.

The wearable also features built-in GPS and sensors for monitoring heart rate and sleep. The smartwatch also includes a program for monitoring 117 physical activities and certification of water resistance (5ATM).

With the new Apollo 3.5 processor, Redmi Watch 2 uses a 225 mAh battery with autonomy of up to 12 days per charge. For this, the product comes with a charger with a magnetic connector.

Price and availability

Until Oct. 31, Redmi Watch 2 can be purchased in pre-order for a price of 349 yuan (about R$305 in direct conversion). After the date, the product will arrive in Chinese stores on November 11 for 399 yuan (BRL 350).

So far, Xiaomi has not disclosed information about the global launch of the smart watch. However, considering the success of the previous generation, the model should reach markets other than China.