Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: 52% discount on sale

It’s a big flash sale that stands for a mid-range designed by Xiaomi, one of the market leaders. Its Redmi Note 9 Pro is now down 52%, a good plan to find below.

Xiaomi is now the fourth largest manufacturer in the world, and proof that to get a good smartphone, no need to necessarily turn to Samsung or Apple, which would prepare an autonomous car. If the Chinese manufacturer is so powerful today, it is thanks to a simple policy. That of high-performance smartphones offered at slashed prices and equipped with beautiful technologies. Both for the top and the mid-range. And it is precisely a smartphone of the second category which now benefits from a flash sale at GearBest. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro is down 52%!

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, usually offered at 379.60 euros, is benefiting from a 52% drop, dropping its price to just 181.77 euros at the time of writing, on December 24 at 6 p.m. Not to mention that promotional codes for GearBest are available at this address. As for the technical sheet of this mid-range, it is rather generous. The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a 6.53-inch panel, a quadruple photo sensor or a high-capacity 5020 mAh battery. If you’re looking for a lot more performance, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite 5G also comes at a discount.



