Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Nice promo on the mid-range

The mid-range Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is entitled today to a nice promotion to seize on the side of Cdiscount!

Looking for a beefy smartphone during these sales, but at a particularly affordable price? So you should think about turning to Xiaomi, the Chinese manufacturer with unbeatable quality / price ratios. The giant, which continues to develop by preparing several foldable smartphones, is currently offering mid-range prices, the price of which after sales is a call to quickly open your wallet! Want an example? There is a very nice one you can throw at Cdiscount, where the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sees its price drop below the 170 euros mark!

Indeed, this smartphone, normally marketed for its 128 GB version at the base price of 229.90 euros, can be acquired on the reseller’s site at the price of 167.99 euros (noted on 28/01 at 8:31 p.m., subject to change. ). A great saving that you can further improve by using a cashback at Cdiscount, where you can also pay in 4 monthly installments. And the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is the perfect smartphone if you’re looking for a solid device for just calling, texting, or browsing, all with a massive 5,020mAh battery. And if you wanted a slightly more powerful version, we remind you that the Redmi Note 9 Pro is also displayed at a reduced price.