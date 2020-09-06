Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Available at a mid range price

Xiaomi’s popular mid-range, the Redmi Note 8, is currently available at a very low price from FNAC!

Xiaomi is on a flawless streak. Since the launch of its Redmi Note 7, the Chinese manufacturer has apparently found the perfect recipe to release affordable mid-range that will tear up across the planet. In its day, version 7 had sold 20 million copies. Figures that do not pale its successor, the Redmi Note 8, which for the first half of 2020 alone sold 11 million units worldwide, the third best-selling smartphone during this period. It must be said that the quality offered by this smartphone at the price at which it is sold has made it a darling of small budgets, especially when it is more entitled to a nice promotion like today at Darty!

XIAOMI

Redmi Note 8 sur Darty

144.89 €

Redmi Note 8 sur Darty

XIAOMI

Redmi Note 8 sur Rakuten

159,00 €

Redmi Note 8 sur Rakuten

Indeed, Xiaomi’s bestseller is currently available at an extremely affordable price on the reseller’s website, namely 144.89 euros (noted on 06/09 at 21:41, subject to change). A mini-prize which can also be reduced once again by playing a cashback. And at this price, you will have in your hands a solid device, which will ensure very smooth navigation, optimal content consumption with its 6.3-inch screen, and a large autonomy provided by its 4000 mAh battery! And if you ever wanted this quality to a higher level, we remind you that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is currently displayed with a nice discount.



