Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S introduced: Here are the features

Xiaomi made its global launch where it introduced the new Redmi Note 10 family. Showing its new phones at the event, the company introduced three new models. The most striking of these models was the Redmi Note 10S. The phone stands out with its positioning in the middle of two cheap and expensive models.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S features

The Redmi Note series consists of phones that are very similar in design. The main thing that allows us to distinguish these three models is their technical features. Redmi Note 10S, which is especially separated from the Pro model as a processor, uses MediaTek’s Helio G95 processor. According to the company’s claim, this processor performs 31% better, especially compared to previous models. On the camera side, the 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by three extra cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has two different versions, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM. Using UFS 2.2 technology on the storage side, the phone offers 64 and 128 GB options. The 5,000 mAh battery of the Redmi Note 10S does not fall behind its competitors by offering 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10S price

As for the prices, 6 GB RAM + 64GB storage option is $ 229; The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option goes on sale for $ 249, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option goes on sale for $ 279.