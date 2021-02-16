Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 launch date has been announced

According to the latest reports, Xiaomi was expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 model this month.

However, with Xiaomi India General Manager Manu Kumar Jain and sharing the official Xiaomi India Twitter account, the Redmi Note 10 introduction date became official.

Redmi Note 10 will be introduced in March

According to rumors, Xiaomi plans to release both 4G and 5G versions of the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. The 5G model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G processor, a 5050 mAh battery and an LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to include a quad camera setup with a 64 Megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 main sensor on the back.

According to the leak about the technical specifications of the device that emerged last month, the Redmi Noe 10 Pro will be available with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Redmi Note 10 is expected to be on sale with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The devices are predicted to come in blue, green, gray and white color options.