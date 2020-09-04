Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features leaked

Nowadays, with the price increase of upper segment smartphones, middle segment devices have become more popular. We can say that the most popular series of this level is Redmi Note. In this context, while the new phone of the series is expected, leaks of information about the device continue. Finally, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features appeared.

Live image of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has been leaked! Features of the device revealed

The live image of the Redmi Note 10, which is expected to be released by the company in the coming months, has been leaked. Although the design of the device is not clearly visible in these images, some technical features and points such as camera installation have come to light.

Previous devices of the Xiaomi Redmi Note series were able to satisfy users greatly in terms of gaming performance. Therefore, we can say that the most curious point among the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features is the hardware side. The processor of the device did not appear clearly, but it was found to have 8 cores and a frequency of 2.4 GHz. It turned out that the RAM capacity of the phone is also 8 GB.

On the back of the device, which is obviously Android 10, we see 3 cameras and a flash. On the front of the device, we see the perforated notch structure with a single camera. In addition, the future of the phone with MIUI 12 is among the details that appear in the visual.



