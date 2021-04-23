Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming: Screen Surprise

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming model, which attracts attention with its features, will be introduced on April 27. The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming display features, whose future is certain with the MediaTek processor, have been released.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming will come with a 10bit display

Player phones are distinguished from other models with their screen quality and high performance. The company, which recently published the AnTuTu score of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming model, shared its claim on performance with users.

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming model, which stands out with an AnTuTu score of 724,495, will be powered by the MediaTek Deminsty 1200 processor.

Although there is no information about RAM and storage, it is estimated that the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming will come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming, which is very assertive about the screen as it is in performance, will appear with a 6.43 inch 10bit OLED display. The 10bit technology, which has 1.067 billion colors, exceeds expectations in terms of color. In addition, the device will include features such as HDR10 Plus and DCI-P3 color gamut.