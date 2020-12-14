Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco to get MIUI 12 Android 11 update

Xiaomi started deploying the MIUI 12 update earlier this year, and now almost all phones have received the stable version of the update. The Chinese smartphone maker has now turned its course to the MIUI 12 Android 11 update and brought this update to the two models.
Xiaomi has almost completed the distribution of the stable version of the MIUI 12 update, which includes extended system-wide dark mode, AI-powered call features, dynamic Always-on-Display, new visual design, system animations tweaks and privacy settings tweaks. We can say that almost all Xiaomi, Redmi and Pocco models received the update.
Next is the MIUI 12 Android 11 update. Xiaomi, which first released the MIUI 12 Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 models in India, also announced other models that will receive the update soon.
All Xiaomi, Redmi and Pocco models that will receive MIUI 12 Android 11 update:
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Xiaomi Mi A3
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi 10X Pro
Redmi 10X 5G
Redmi 9
Redmi 9C
Redmi 9A
Pocco F2 Pro
Pocco X2
Pocco M2 Pro
Although there is no information about when the update will be available worldwide, if you have one of the phones above, it is useful to check the software update frequently in your phone’s settings.