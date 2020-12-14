Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco to get MIUI 12 Android 11 update

Xiaomi started deploying the MIUI 12 update earlier this year, and now almost all phones have received the stable version of the update. The Chinese smartphone maker has now turned its course to the MIUI 12 Android 11 update and brought this update to the two models.

Xiaomi has almost completed the distribution of the stable version of the MIUI 12 update, which includes extended system-wide dark mode, AI-powered call features, dynamic Always-on-Display, new visual design, system animations tweaks and privacy settings tweaks. We can say that almost all Xiaomi, Redmi and Pocco models received the update.

Next is the MIUI 12 Android 11 update. Xiaomi, which first released the MIUI 12 Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 models in India, also announced other models that will receive the update soon.

All Xiaomi, Redmi and Pocco models that will receive MIUI 12 Android 11 update:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 9

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9A

Pocco F2 Pro

Pocco X2

Pocco M2 Pro

Although there is no information about when the update will be available worldwide, if you have one of the phones above, it is useful to check the software update frequently in your phone’s settings.



