Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that will receive Android 12 (current)

Xiaomi continues its Android 12 tests. So which models is the update compatible with? Here is the latest list published…

Xiaomi continues its work for the new interface and operating system without slowing down. The manufacturer, which has released the Android 12 update as beta for some models in the past weeks, will soon add new models to this list. In the last few weeks, many lists of phones that will receive Android 12 have appeared. Now, a new and updated list has come from reliable sources.

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 12 updates

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, can finally be tested by third-party models. Xiaomi also took the Mi 11 series to these tests and released beta versions to users. So which other models are compatible with Android 12? Here is the current list, including the new models…

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi 11T series

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite series

Mi 10 series (including Mi 10i-Mi 10 Lite 5G-Mi 10T Lite)

Mi 10T/10T Pro/Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 series

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

POCO X3 Pro

POCO F3/ GT/ Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi 10X series

Redmi Note 9 series

POCO X2/X3/NFC

POCO M3 series

POCO M2 Pro

BlackShark 3/4 series

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi 9 series

Mi CC9 series

Redmi K20 series

Redmi Note 8 series

Redmi 9-9A-9AT-9i/9C

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 10X 4G

POCO C3

Almost all of the above models have a high probability of getting the update as they have just been released to the market. However, Xiaomi has not yet shared an official list in full. Therefore, while adding new models to the list above, existing phones may not be able to receive the update.