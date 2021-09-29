Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that will receive Android 12 (current)

Xiaomi continues its Android 12 tests. So which models is the update compatible with? Here is the latest list published…
Xiaomi continues its work for the new interface and operating system without slowing down. The manufacturer, which has released the Android 12 update as beta for some models in the past weeks, will soon add new models to this list. In the last few weeks, many lists of phones that will receive Android 12 have appeared. Now, a new and updated list has come from reliable sources.
Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 12 updates
Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, can finally be tested by third-party models. Xiaomi also took the Mi 11 series to these tests and released beta versions to users. So which other models are compatible with Android 12? Here is the current list, including the new models…
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 4
- Xiaomi 11T series
- Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite series
- Mi 10 series (including Mi 10i-Mi 10 Lite 5G-Mi 10T Lite)
- Mi 10T/10T Pro/Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K30 series
- Redmi Note 10 series
- Redmi 10
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO F3/ GT/ Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi 10X series
- Redmi Note 9 series
- POCO X2/X3/NFC
- POCO M3 series
- POCO M2 Pro
- BlackShark 3/4 series
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold
- Mi Note 10 Lite
- Mi 9 series
- Mi CC9 series
- Redmi K20 series
- Redmi Note 8 series
- Redmi 9-9A-9AT-9i/9C
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 10X 4G
- POCO C3
Almost all of the above models have a high probability of getting the update as they have just been released to the market. However, Xiaomi has not yet shared an official list in full. Therefore, while adding new models to the list above, existing phones may not be able to receive the update.