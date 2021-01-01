Xiaomi Redmi 9T features leaked! Here are the details

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 9 Power model in recent months. After the introduction, it was claimed that the Redmi 9T model with similar features will be introduced. New leaks have emerged regarding Redmi 9T features.

Will Redmi 9T features meet expectations?

Leaks related to the models to be introduced with the new year started to increase. The Redmi 9T model, which is said to have the same infrastructure as the Redmi 9 Power model, will allegedly be introduced on January 8. The Geekbench score of the Redmi Note 9T model was leaked recently.

The new model will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor. The Snapdragon 662 processor has 4 2 GHz and 4 1.8 GHz cores. The processor claimed to be used in the Redmi 9T model does not have 5G support.

The device, which will come with a 6.53-inch FullHD Plus LCD screen, will have a quad camera array. It will have a 48 f / 1.8 Megapixel main, 8 f / 2.2 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 f / 2.4 Megapixel depth and 2 f / 2.4 Megapixel depth sensor.

The model, which is expected to come with a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, is claimed to be offered with 4GB RAM / 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM / 128 GB storage options.



