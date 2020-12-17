Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is officially launched in India

After some setbacks, Xiaomi today launched (17) its new smartphone Redmi 9 Power which, although it looks like an unprecedented smartphone, is actually a makeover of the Chinese Redmi Note 9 4G, with the addition of a 2MP macro camera.

The Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 ”IPS LCD FullHD + screen that uses the drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP front camera. The construction of the device is made of plastic, with the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. The rear features a quad camera, with primary units of 48 MP, ultrawide of 8 MP, depth of 2 MP and macro of 2 MP.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, which runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The set works in conjunction with 4 GB of RAM and two internal storage options: 64 GB or 128 GB. But it is also possible to expand the memory using a MicroSD card in a dedicated slot, allowing a capacity of up to 512 GB.

To supply the package, we have a 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via a USB-C port of up to l8 W. The set is complete with a 22.5 W power adapter, 3.5 earphone mm, stereo speakers, splash protection, IR Blaster control and support for reverse charging.

Release date and prices

The Redmi 9 Power will arrive in stores in India from December 22, in the colors Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red and Might Black. The 64 GB model will cost the equivalent of US $ 150 (R $ 760), and the 128 GB model adds an additional US $ 14 (R $ 71) to the final price.

The smartphone will be on sale in the Indian market through the websites Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and other retail stores in that country. There is still no forecast for launching the model in Brazil.



