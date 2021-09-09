Xiaomi Promises 3 Android Updates for New Phones

Chinese company Xiaomi announced that the 11T line — Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro — will receive 3 generations of Android system updates. Additionally, the devices will have 4 years of security patches.

As per the brand, the changes will allow 11T Series customers to enjoy “a better experience and long-term security”. The new devices are expected to be unveiled during an event to be held on September 15th.

In a statement, Xiaomi says the hardware improvements are extending the life of cell phones. As a result, customers do not need to switch devices as often.

“For this reason, more consumers place great importance on receiving the latest operating system updates and the latest features,” said Albert Shan, Head of Product and Technology at Xiaomi International.

The executive adds that the three Android updates will extend the lifecycle of the brand’s devices. This allows the user to choose to use current devices for longer and always take advantage of new system features.

Novelty can reach other lines

Xiaomi is evaluating the possibility of providing more Android updates and security patches for other models of the brand. Shan says this isn’t a simple challenge, but meeting the needs of customers is a stimulant for the team.

“Gradually extending the service lifecycle of Xiaomi devices is a progressive movement that promotes the brand’s sustainability and environmental responsibility goals,” concluded the executive.

Finally, the manufacturer clarified that the availability of Android updates for the 11T line may vary between devices and markets. In this case, updates depend on several factors, including software complexity and local regulations.