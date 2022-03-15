Xiaomi Presents Its New Family Of smartwatches And Headphones: Xiaomi Watch S1 And Xiaomi Buds 3

Xiaomi has had its most important day today, or at least one of the first of 2022. The company has presented its new Mi 12 series phones with which to set new standards in its high segment. There is no doubt that these are two important phones, to which must be added two other families of gadgets that have also had their moment of glory. We are talking about the Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi Buds 3 families that we are going to talk about now.

Xiaomi Watch S1 and S1 Active

The Chinese firm stands out for putting devices at a very good price on the market. In recent years, it has not only taken great care to offer a good value for money, but also to offer a more attractive design to the public. It has taken him a while to find that place, but it seems that he has already found the key to give a good result.

We have the proof in the new Xiaomi Watch S1 and S1 Active, two watches that mount a 1.43-inch round AMOLED screen with a sapphire glass protecting the Watch S1 screen. Among the things that both terminals share, we find a resistance of five atmospheres, compatibility with iOS and Android, Bluetooth 5.2 and dual GPS. The battery it offers is 470 mAh, perfect to last just over two weeks. On the other hand, they have NFC technology that will help you speed up payments, blood oxygen control and heart rate sensor.

As far as additional functions are concerned, we have one of the 117 disciplines to choose from, but what you will not be able to do is install applications within the two terminals. Its price is 249 euros in the Watch S1 version and 199 euros in the Watch S1 Active, whose case has a much more sporty style.