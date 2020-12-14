Xiaomi prepares to introduce its new flagship Mi 11

Xiaomi may be planning to introduce the new flagship Mi 11, which has been busy with the photos and emerging details for a while, next week.

We now know almost everything about the highly anticipated new flagship of the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, Mi 11. Although a lot of information has been shared about the phone that reveals both its design and technical details, its official presentation has not yet taken place.

Xiaomi also announced that the first phone to be released with the new chipset Snapdragon 888, which Qualcomm recently introduced, will be its own flagship Mi 11, which further increased the excitement about the Mi 11. However, the only statement that was not made was when the phone would be officially introduced.

3days to go 🥳

Something powerful is coming your way!

T time is around the corner Mi Fans 😋🤩🥳#PowerYourCreativity#InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/SeJcklGdb7 — Xiaomi Nigeria (@XiaomiNigeria) December 13, 2020

While the eyes of all Xiaomi followers are on this new news, a post on Xiaomi Nigeria’s Twitter account brought the introduction of Mi 11 to mind. In the post today, there is a news of a new ‘thing’ that will be announced 3 days later, but there is no clear explanation about what it is.

However, considering that it is an eagerly anticipated phone and Xiaomi also made ‘coming soon’ highlights for the Mi 11 in early December, it seems likely that the new flagship Mi 11 will be officially introduced on December 16.

What are the known features of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro?

As we mentioned above, we now know that both models will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Apart from this, according to unofficial information, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will have 4780 mAh and 4970 mAh batteries, respectively, and both devices will come with 55 W fast charging support.

We will share with you all the detailed information about the new Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro after the introduction of it, which is expected to take place very soon. For now, it looks like we will have to wait for December 16 together.



