Xiaomi Pocophone M3 or Poco X3: which one to buy?

Xiaomi is the current “darling” of the crowd when it comes to quality Smartphone with affordable prices. The Chinese company revolutionized the technology market, becoming the fourth largest smartphone sales corporation in the world.

Among the Xiaomi Smartphones most in demand today, the Pocophone line comes into prominence, with options that offer good performance, satisfactory memory and battery to last more than a day.

And for this article we have separated two great models for you to know: the Xiaomi Poco M3 and Poco X3. Check out.

Xiaomi Poco M3

The Xiaomi Poco M3 is considered an intermediate device in the Pocophone line. It features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor plus 4 GB of RAM delivers satisfactory performance to run some games, watch heavier videos and open applications smoothly.

But what draws the most attention in this smartphone is the power of its battery. The component has a capacity of 6,000 mAh and a fast recharge of 18 watts. This means that you can stay away from the charger for up to 2 days, in moderate use.

In addition, it also has the reverse charging functionality, which makes it possible to recharge other devices using a cable compatible with the activity, which does not come in the box.

In terms of internal memory, you can find the Poco M3 in 2 versions, 64 or 128 GB, both sufficient to store a lot of videos and photos, install common applications and even some games.

The Poco M3 also has a set of quality cameras. The main rear has 48 megapixels, with a resolution of 8000×6000 pixels, which guarantees an excellent result for your photos. For selfies, the front camera offers 8 MP, with Dewdrop notch. It also records videos in high definition (Full HD), with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.