Xiaomi POCO X3 price and box content leaked!

Xiaomi POCO X3 came out with its price and box content. There is very little time left before he is introduced. The review video uploaded by a Spanish-based YouTube channel has been hidden for now.

Although this video was hidden, some important information was obtained. The POCO series will no longer be under Xiaomi. We also see this strategy in phone models produced by Redmi.

Will Xiaomi POCO X3 be able to please with its price and box contents?

When we look at the back of the device, a camera array resembles the letter X. The East Asia representative, which has 4 cameras, also has a LED flash. This product, powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor, is equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Snapdragon 730G processor has 8 cores. This processor has Kryo 470 (2) cores running at 2.2 GHz and Kryo 470 (6) cores running at 1.8 GHz.

According to the information provided by the Spanish channel, this product comes with a Sim card and Micro SD hardware. According to other information transferred, this phone was crowned with the MIUI 12 update.

There is 1 hole on the screen of this model named POCO X3. The information provided by the video owner about the contents of the box is limited to these. Many users reacted to this. Because the information given is extremely limited.

On the front of the POCO X3, which houses an LCD (6.67 inch) screen, there is a camera with a resolution of 20 Megapixels. The resolution of the main camera on the back is 64 Megapixels (f / 1.79).

Let’s note that the fingerprint reader is on the side. In addition, the screen of this smartphone, which is said to serve users with Full HD Plus technology and 120 Hz refresh rate, is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

On the page prepared by Xiaomi, we come across two different versions. The standard version costs $ 226. The version called Premium (Elite) is $ 268.

With a battery capacity of 5100 mAh, the Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC can shoot videos with 30 FPS and 4K resolution. In addition to these, the Snapdragon 732G processor will also be used in this phone.

The Premium version of the POCO X3 NFC model, which has a sampling rate of 240 Hz, can have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Powered by 33W fast charging technology, this device has 2 color options for now: Navy blue and black.



