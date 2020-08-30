Xiaomi POCO X3 on stage with battery performance

The battery capacity of the new Chinese phone named Xiaomi POCO X3 has emerged. Many users are extremely careful about battery performance.

This smartphone, which is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 732 processor, is accompanied by a 6.67-inch screen. With a refresh frequency of 120 Hz, how many minutes does POCO X3 reach 100 percent?

Will Xiaomi be able to please POCO X3 with its battery capacity?

There are four cameras on the back of it. The main camera of the East Asia representative has a resolution of 64 Megapixels. When we look at the front camera, a camera with a resolution of 20 Megapixels welcomes us.

Home to a 5160 mAh battery, the POCO X3 will be equipped with 33W ultra fast charging technology. Angus Kai Ho Ng, one of POCO’s top executives, claimed that this model is far better than Samsung’s A71 in charging.

When we look at the related image, we see that the model named POCO X3 reaches 100 percent in 65 minutes. The A71 can reach this level in 80 minutes. The Chinese company, which has managed to satisfy many users with devices such as POCO F2 Pro, POCO X2 and POCO M2 Pro, is ambitious this time.

As will be remembered, POCO X2 has a battery of 4500 mAh. This battery is powered by a 27W charging technology. Finally, it is also alleged that the phone named POCO X3 can be purchased for 229 euros (euros).

The Snapdragon 732 processor has 6 Kryo 470 Silver cores. These cores run at 1.8 GHz. The remaining two cores are run at 2.2 GHz (Kryo 470 Gold).



