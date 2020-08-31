Xiaomi POCO X3 is coming! Here is the introduction date

The highly anticipated introduction date for Xiaomi POCO X3 has been announced. It was also stated that the Chinese model, which is said to be an affordable phone, will provide a better service than the Samsung Galaxy A71 model.

Angus Kai Ho Ng, a senior manager at POCO, which manufactures under Xiaomi, is very confident of this model. Because he recently claimed that the X3 device reached 100 percent in 65 minutes in charging.

Xiaomi POCO X3 is on the agenda with its introduction date

This model, named POCO X3, with a battery capacity of 5160 mAh, is accompanied by 33W ultra-fast charging technology. The East Asia representative, which is stated to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, has a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz sampling infrastructure.

This device, whose full name is Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC, will appear on September 7, 2020, if nothing goes wrong. In this promotional event, other technical features that have not yet been obtained will be mentioned.

The screen size of this device, which is stated to serve with a main camera with a resolution of 64 Megapixels, was announced as 6.67 inches. There will be 4 cameras behind him. POCO did not provide any information about the price of its new product.



