Xiaomi POCO X3 in the performance test! Here is the result

Geekbench test for Xiaomi POCO X3 has been published. It has been announced that this model, which is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, has received the Bluetooth SIG certificate. What is the performance of POCO X3, which is the guest of Geekbench platform with the label “M2007J20CG”?

Let’s say that the East Asia representative with a screen size of 6.67 inches hosts a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its delay before touch is 240 Hz.

What does the Xiaomi POCO X3 Geekbench test say?

33W fast charging technology will accompany the Chinese representative powered by a 5160 mAh battery. On the front of this device, there is a camera with a resolution of 20 Megapixels. There will be 4 cameras on the back.

One of these cameras will serve with a resolution of 64 Megapixels (Sony IMX686). The resolution of other cameras has not been disclosed yet. Fingerprint reader is located on the side of the device.

Scoring 571 points from the single core test, the POCO X3 achieved 1766 points from the multi-core test. The POCO X3 model, which is the guest of this test, is equipped with 6 GB of RAM, Android 10 and Bluetooth 5.1.

This device, which includes Full HD Plus technology, has been compared with the Xiaomi Redmi K30. It was learned that the Redmi K30 model received 547 points from the single core test. His score on the multi-core test is 1648.



