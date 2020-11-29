It turns out that Xiaomi gaming monitor production will be suspended after the shipment of this month’s last order. Xiaomi player monitor production has been stopped! Here is the reason

Xiaomi player monitor production discontinued reason: lack of matrix

This year, we saw a shortage of capacity for the production of single-chip systems and the associated shortage of graphics cards, processors and new game consoles, and it has now discontinued production due to a lack of matrix for monitors, according to the China-based IThome website. Samsung’s LCD panel shortage is cited as the main reason why Xiaomi stopped production of gaming monitors.

The final shipments of these monitors are reported to be 2,000 units. No new deliveries are promised after production. Presumably on this occasion, the model will be completely removed from the assembly line since its launch in October last year. The successor to this model will not be available until the second quarter of 2021 and will also normally be much more expensive.

The player with a 34-inch curvature radius of 1.5 m had launched the monitor. We will share details about the production of this monitor with you as we come.



