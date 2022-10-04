Xiaomi phones that will get MIUI 14!

Xiaomi is announcing a new operating system in the coming months. So which Xiaomi models will get the MIUI 14 update?

Xiaomi unveiled a variety of products from smart bracelets to robot vacuum cleaners, especially new smartphone models, at an event it hosted today. The 12T series, which stands out with cameras at 108 and 200 megapixels, has put its name on the first place among Xiaomi phones that will receive MIUI 14. Here’s the whole list…

Xiaomi models that will receive MIUI 14!

Google completed beta development of Android 13 in May last year. It is expected that this operating system will be released soon. On the other hand, Xiaomi continues to work on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. However, it has already been determined which devices will receive it.

Of course, it should be noted that the general list can be updated over time, and models can be added or removed. However, models removed from the list can also get MIUI 14 based on Android 12. Here are the Xiaomi models that will get MIUI 14…

Here are the Xiaomi models that will receive the MIUI 14 update;

Xiaomi 13 Pro, 13

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12X, 12S Ultra, 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Pro Dimensity Edition, 12 Lite, 12T, 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Mi 11 Lite 5G, 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 11 LE, Mi 11, Mi 11i, 11i, 11i Hypercharge, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4, MIX FOLD, MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Qiwi, Qiwi 1C

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10i 5G, Mi 10S, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Lite Zoom, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 5G, Note 11 SE, Note 11 4G, Note 11T 5G, Note 11 Pro 5G, Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Note 11S, Note 11S 5G, Note 11 Pro 4G,

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max, Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Lite, Note 10 5G, Note 10T 5G, Note 10T Japan, Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G, Note 9 5G, Note 9T 5G, Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Games, K50i, K50i Pro, K50S, K50S Pro

Redmi K40S, K40 Pro, K40 Pro+, K40, K40 Games

Redmi K30S Ultra, K30 Ultra, K30 4G, K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10C, 10A, 10 Power, 10, 10 5G, 10 Prime+ 5G, 10 (India), 10 Prime, 10 Prime 2022, 10 2022

Redmi 9T, 9Power

Redmi Note 11E, Note 11E Pro, Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro +

POKO M3

POCO M4 Pro 4G, M4 5G

POCO M5, M5s

POCO X4 Pro 5G, X4 GT

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO X3 / NFC, X3 Pro, X3 GT

POCO F4

POCO F3, F3 GT

POCO C40, C40+

