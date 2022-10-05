Xiaomi phones from third-party manufacturers that will receive MIUI 13 worldwide!

What is the latest situation with third-party models that will receive the MIUI 13 global update? Here are the Xiaomi phones that will get MIUI 13!

Google has introduced Android 13 in recent months. A new version with features focused on user safety is already available. With a stable version of the operating system, the beta testing process of which is largely completed, from next week it will begin to arrive on compatible models in accordance with the update policies of smartphone manufacturers. Of course, the distribution of old versions continues. So, what about the third-party Xiaomi models that will receive MIUI 13 worldwide? Here are the details!

Xiaomi phones from third-party manufacturers will receive MIUI 13

Xiaomi is one of the companies with the largest number of models. For this reason, we are faced with constant news updates. A new process will begin soon with the release of the stable version of Android 13. On the other hand, the distribution of older versions, especially MIUI 13, is not over yet. Because most of the third-party models announced by the company have not yet received MIUI 13. Here’s the last one!

Redmi 9 (not received)

Redmi 9 Prime (not received)

Redmi 9 Power (not received)

POCO M3 (not received)

Redmi 9T (not received)

Redmi 9A (not received)

Redmi 9i (not received)

Redmi 9AT (not received)

Redmi 9C (not received)

Redmi 9C NFC (not received)

Redmi 9 (India) (not received)

POCO C3 (not received)

POCO C31 (not received)

Redmi Note 9 (not received)

Redmi Note 9S (received)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (received)

Redmi Note 9 Pro India (not received)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (not received)

POCO M2 Pro (not received)

Redmi Note 10 Lite (not received)

Redmi Note 9T (received)

Redmi Note 10 5G (received)

Redmi Note 10T 5G (received)

POCO M3 Pro 5G (received)

Redmi Note 10S (Received)

Mi Note 10 (Received)

Mi Note 10 Pro (Received)

Mi Note 10 Lite (Received)

Mi 10 (Received)

Mi 10 Pro (Received)

Mi 10 Lite 5G (Received)

Mi 10T (Received)

Mi 10T Lite (Received)

Mi 10i (Received)

Mi 10T Pro (Received)

As mentioned above, most of the models announced as part of the second batch have not yet received the MIUI 13 global update. However, it should be noted that the second batch will be completed before the end of this year.