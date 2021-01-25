Xiaomi patents the curious smartphone with floating screen

With the first Mi Mix, Xiaomi attracted the eyes of the whole world by presenting the first large-scale commercial smartphone with such thin edges for the time, but after that it took a long time before the company came up with another bold idea, but this time experimental, such as the Mi Mix Alpha with a screen that runs down the sides.

And it looks like the company may be designing the next generation of the Mi Mix line with a number of recently registered patents, including the newest one that would be interesting to see live.

The patent obtained by the Dutch website LetsGoDigital shows a device with a notched screen that, this time, runs down the back through the bottom of the screen, not the sides, allowing the display to extend to the reverse panel to also offer a “second screen” “using only an OLED panel.

We also see that the patent highlights the retractable screen system, very similar to the Mi Mix 3, to then reveal the camera system that is hidden under the panel.